National People’s Party (NPP) Strategic Position Ahead of the 2026 Presidential Elections

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Bakary J. Janneh

- Advertisement -

As the political atmosphere in The Gambia evolves, the National People’s Party (NPP), under the leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, is emerging as a formidable contender in the upcoming 2026 presidential pools. The NPP’s strategic initiatives and the current state of opposition parties suggest a potentially favorable outcome for President Barrow and his party at the 2026 pools.

The NPP has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to broadening its support base, particularly in regions such as NBR, LRR and the West Coast Region. This strategic expansion is not just about increasing numbers but also about deeply engaging with communities to understand and address their specific concerns. Party members including influential personalities have been actively involved in outreach programs, town hall meetings, and community development projects, all of which have helped to bolster the party’s image as one that is not only focused on governance but also on grassroots engagement.

This proactive approach has enabled the NPP to penetrate areas previously dominated by opposition parties, thus creating a more balanced political playing field.

In contrast, some opposition parties appear to be struggling with internal conflicts and leadership tussles, which have significantly weakened their ability to present a united front against the National People’s Party. These parties are often seen as embroiled in factional disputes over minor leadership positions, rather than focusing on broader national issues or formulating a compelling alternative vision for the country.

- Advertisement -

The lack of cohesion within the opposition is a stark contrast to the disciplined and united front presented by the NPP. This disunity not only hampers their ability to campaign effectively but also undermines public confidence in their capacity to govern should they come to power.

While opposition parties are distracted by internal strife, the NPP is diligently preparing for the 2026 elections. The party is working on a comprehensive campaign strategy that aims to consolidate its current gains while also reaching out to undecided voters and those traditionally aligned with the opposition such as the Kiangs and some areas previously dominated by opposition. This forward-thinking approach includes both strengthening party structures and enhancing voter engagement through various platforms, including social media, public forums, and community engagements.

Several personalities like Momodou Sabally, Hon Dou Sanno, Aja Maimuna Baldeh etc are among the generals of NPP spear heading the community engagements via various means such as sport.

The NPP’s preparation is not just limited to political campaigning. There are efforts underway to standardize party operations, improve organizational efficiency, and ensure that all members are aligned with the party’s objectives and vision for the future. This meticulous preparation is likely to give the NPP a significant advantage as the election draws closer.

- Advertisement -

The party’s proactive efforts to expand its support base, coupled with the disarray within opposition ranks, provide a clear path for President Adama Barrow to potentially secure third term in office.

However, with more than a year to go before the election, there remains room for political maneuvers, alliances, and strategies that could alter the current trajectory. For now, the NPP appears well-positioned to maintain its lead in the race to the State House.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect The Fatu Network’s editorial stance.