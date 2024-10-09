Wednesday, October 9, 2024

The Voice Managing Director Musa Sheriff and Journalist Muhammed Darboe Deny Charges in False Publication Case

35
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Managing Director of The Voice Newspaper, Musa Sheriff, and his compatriot, Muhammed Justice Darboe, have pleaded not guilty in their false publication and broadcasting case, presided over by Magistrate M. Faal at the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court.

- Advertisement -

According to the prosecution, the duo is charged with false publication and broadcasting, contrary to Section 181A of the Criminal Procedure Code, Cap 10:01, Volume III, Laws of The Gambia 2009.

Particulars of the Offense
Musa Sheriff and Muhammed J. Darboe, on or about the 23rd day of September 2024, at Kanifing and various places in the Republic of The Gambia, without any lawful excuse or authority, wilfully published a news article titled “President Barrow Chooses Muhammed Jah as Successor for Presidential Candidate in the 2026 Election” in The Voice newspaper, knowingly or having reason to believe that the said publication was false. You knew it to be false at the time, thereby committing an offense.

The charges followed the duo being invited for questioning at the Police Headquarters on Thursday, 26th September 2024. They were subsequently detained and granted bail, with Muhammed J. Darboe released on bail of D25,000, while Musa Sheriff, his Managing Editor, was charged and granted bail on Monday, 30th September, for D50,000.

The case was adjourned to 30th October 2024; however, both were granted bail to the tune of D100,000.

Previous article
Empowering Aspiring Women: Gambian Entrepreneur Sparks New Business Ideas in Brikama

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2024 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions