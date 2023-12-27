- Advertisement -

OPINION

By: Momodou M. Cham, Berending Village (Lower Niumi )

In the intricate dance of politics, trust can be a fragile thread easily severed. The split captures the poignant moment when alliances fracture, revealing the bitter truth of political betrayal. As ambitions clash and loyalties shatter, the fissure serves as a stark reminder of the complex dynamics that define the world of power and politics.

The political stage witnessed a stunning betrayal when the esteemed political science lecturer, once a staunch supporter of his party’s ideology, chose to abandon ship. His departure sent shockwaves through the political circles, leaving many questioning the authenticity of political allegiance. The lecturer’s ideological somersault not only raised eyebrows but also highlighted the fickle nature of political loyalties.

In an unexpected twist, a political commando known for unwavering commitment found himself navigating uncharted waters. Instead of standing by his party, he took an unconventional route, aligning himself with a political bus driver lacking the requisite license. This unexpected partnership left observers baffled, prompting contemplation on the blurred lines between loyalty and opportunism in the political arena.

As the political landscape evolved, a striking development unfolded – a mayoress from the opposition party appeared to gravitate towards the grey political party, the very faction her brother championed. This familial shift across party lines added another layer of intrigue to the already tumultuous political narrative, further blurring the boundaries of loyalty and raising questions about the true motivations behind such alliances.

In the aftermath of these betrayals, the political arena resembles a mosaic of fractured alliances and shifting loyalties. The notion of loyalty in politics becomes an elusive concept, as individuals who were once considered stalwarts of their respective parties now find themselves on opposing sides. The betrayed party faithfuls grapple with the disillusionment brought on by those they once held in high esteem.

As the dust settles, a poignant question lingers in the air: Who is truly loyal in the realm of politics? The betrayals and unexpected alliances serve as a testament to the transitory nature of political allegiances. In this ever-changing landscape, the search for unwavering loyalty becomes a quest fraught with uncertainty, where alliances can crumble as swiftly as they are formed, leaving behind a fractured political landscape that mirrors the complexities of human nature.

Hold on to your adage “national interest ” because brown envelopes have never been a national interest.