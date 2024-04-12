The homeland in a state of dystopia

- Advertisement -

By Musa Bassadi Jawara

Let me first congratulate Muslims all across the country and the entire Muslim Ummah, for the successful completion of Ramadan and celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitre.

Folks, I’m very worried about the future of our country which is in a state of dystopia. Two murders were reported this Friday in the Kombo St. Mary area. The scary thing is that insecurity has taken root in a country that had been a beacon of stability and peaceful coexistence of inhabitants spanning decades, or from its inception.

The Gambian society is poisoned and littered with drugs. The vast number of the nation’s youths are unemployed, unproductive and in despair. The core of the problem can be classified as a morality issue and fundamentally, this can’t be legislated. Notwithstanding, there is a role for state intervention if the political leadership of the country puts an end to sadistic vitriol, bickering, and mischievous propaganda and focuses on the business of the country in the supreme interest of all, without exception.

It seems there’s a perpetual cycle of political campaigns in this country. Presidential elections are nearly 3 years away … the political brouhaha and ad hominem attacks toward one another, are daily occurrences while the backward slide of the country into destitution and poverty remains ever-present.

There has to be a coalition of the willing in the political establishment who will meet President Adama Barrow and identify areas of development for immediate implementation: purchase of new ferries, Banjul-Barra crossing; new thermoelectric generators for NAWEC; scanning machines for hospitals and modernization of maternity wards. If these can be accomplished successfully, then the 2026 campaign can commence in earnest. The Gambian question and experience are sad!

The big question is: what has been accomplished collectively as a country since the start of the current presidential term?

Eid Mubarak & Jummah Mubarak!