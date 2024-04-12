Gambian Immigrant Tragically Killed in Cameroon

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

A young Gambian businessman, identified as Mamadou Jallow, has been tragically killed in a robbery incident earlier this morning in Douala, Cameroon.

This incident shocked the Gambian community in Cameroon as they woke up to the horrific incident.

Video footage obtained by The Fatu Network shows the deceased body severely mutilated with blood scattered all over his shop.

In an interview with The Fatu Network in Cameroon, Foday A. Sillah, a representative of the Gambian community, characterized the incident as shocking and proceeded to detail the circumstances of the victims.

“We found his body cut into pieces at his shop in Douala this morning,” he said.

Sillah who is a vocalist in advocating the welfare of Gambians in Cameroon said this is the first time he saw such a tragic killing.

“The attack took place at his shop in the morning, and we are doing all it takes to make sure the perpetrators are brought to justice,” he added.

Sillah further informed The Fatu Network that he has communicated with the relevant authorities to ensure all necessary measures are taken.

However, the actual origin of the victim in The Gambia has yet to be confirmed.