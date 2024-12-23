The Grand Closing of NaYCoNF 2024: A Celebration of Youth Empowerment and National Unity

- Advertisement -

After a week of inspiration, dialogue, and action, the 2024 National Youth Conference and Festival (NaYCoNF) with the theme Enhancing Youth Participation in the Attainment of the Recovery Focus and National Development Plan 2023-2024 concluded at the Charles Jow Memorial Academy in Bundung.

Over 2,000 young people from the seven administrative regions came together in a remarkable convergence, showcasing their passion and determination to shape the nation’s future.

In his closing statement, Honourable Bakary Y. Badjie expressed immense pride in the outcomes of this year’s NaYCoNF. He commended the delegates for their unwavering commitment to addressing issues like unemployment, migration, and inclusion through vibrant discussions aligned with the National Development Plan (RF NDP).

The week-long event was a testament to the power of youth. From sports competitions fostering teamwork and national cohesion to cultural nights celebrating The Gambia’s rich heritage, the festival highlighted the incredible potential of young people to unite and inspire.

Delegates also showcased their entrepreneurial skills during the Youth Innovations and Entrepreneurship Expo, presenting groundbreaking ideas with the potential to transform the nation’s economic landscape. Leadership sessions further empowered them with the skills and values needed to drive positive change in their communities.

A Call to Action

The Minister emphasized that the success of NaYCoNF lies in the actions taken after the event. “The knowledge, skills, and connections gained here must be put into practice,” he urged, encouraging delegates to become champions of change in their communities.

Gratitude and Commitment

Minister Badjie extended heartfelt gratitude to H.E the President of the Republic of the Gambia Mr. Adama Barrow and his Government, National Organizing Committee (NOC) of NaYCoNF 2024 National Youth Council – The Gambia sponsors, and countless volunteers who made the event possible. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to investing in youth, ensuring they remain at the forefront of national development.

As NaYCONF 2024 concluded, it left an indelible mark on all participants, igniting a renewed sense of purpose and unity. The journey toward building a resilient and prosperous Gambia continues, driven by the energy and vision of its youth.

Together, we rise. Together, we lead. Together, we build a brighter future!

Ministry of Youth and Sports of The Gambia