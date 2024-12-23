Monday, December 23, 2024

2024 NAYCONF Draft Resolutions Presented to H.E. the Vice President

18
- Advertisement -

H.E Mohammed B.S Jallow, Vice President of The Republic of The Gambia presiding over the closing ceremony at the 14th Edition of the National Youth Conference and Festival (NaYCoNF)

In his address, the Vice President expressed appreciation to the young people for their participation throughout the week-long event, highlighting their dedication to dialogues, sports, cultural showcases, and business idea pitches. He emphasized the critical role of youth in achieving the objectives of the Recovery Focused Nationl Development Plan (RF-NDP) and reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering young people through education, TVET, agriculture, digital literacy, and civic participation.

- Advertisement -

The VP congratulated the winners of the business pitch competition, who received a total of D375,000, and commended all regions for their efforts and achievements during the festival. He assured participants that the government would work towards implementing the resolutions adopted during the conference.

“As the curtains close on this remarkable event, we celebrate the vibrancy, innovation, and determination of Gambian youth and look forward to the next edition. Safe travels to all participants!” VP stated.

Ministry of Youth and Sports of The Gambia

Previous article
UTG Longest Serving Cleaner Opens Up on Career Hurdles As Documentary Film Captures Her Silent Sacrifice
Next article
The Grand Closing of NaYCoNF 2024: A Celebration of Youth Empowerment and National Unity

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions