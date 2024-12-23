2024 NAYCONF Draft Resolutions Presented to H.E. the Vice President

- Advertisement -

H.E Mohammed B.S Jallow, Vice President of The Republic of The Gambia presiding over the closing ceremony at the 14th Edition of the National Youth Conference and Festival (NaYCoNF)

In his address, the Vice President expressed appreciation to the young people for their participation throughout the week-long event, highlighting their dedication to dialogues, sports, cultural showcases, and business idea pitches. He emphasized the critical role of youth in achieving the objectives of the Recovery Focused Nationl Development Plan (RF-NDP) and reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering young people through education, TVET, agriculture, digital literacy, and civic participation.

The VP congratulated the winners of the business pitch competition, who received a total of D375,000, and commended all regions for their efforts and achievements during the festival. He assured participants that the government would work towards implementing the resolutions adopted during the conference.

“As the curtains close on this remarkable event, we celebrate the vibrancy, innovation, and determination of Gambian youth and look forward to the next edition. Safe travels to all participants!” VP stated.

Ministry of Youth and Sports of The Gambia