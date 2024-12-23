Monday, December 23, 2024

Major Defection from GDC as Key Members Join NPP

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Wuday Jallow, the first vice president of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) women’s wing and regional treasurer for Lower River Region, along with Hamat Jallow, the GDC constituency chairman for Jarra East, and Fatou Bah, the national women’s wing auditor, have defected to the National People’s Party (NPP).

Their move was marked by a ceremony at the NPP HQ in Serekunda, chaired by Dr. Sabally, the NPP’s first deputy national president and Minister for Agriculture. Their move was marked by a ceremony at the NPP HQ in Serekunda, chaired by Dr. Sabally, the NPP’s first deputy national president and Minister for Agriculture. The event, witnessed by hundreds of NPP supporters and several party officials, marks a significant blow to GDC, led by Mamma Kandeh.

