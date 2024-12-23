Our Fertile Land Sits Idle As Foreign Rice Feeds The Gambia

- Advertisement -

Written by: Seringe S.T. Touray

The Gambia’s reliance on imported rice is more than an agricultural issue – it reflects the nation’s struggle with self-sufficiency. Despite fertile land and the potential for local production, almost all of the rice consumed is imported. This dependence exposes a broader problem: our inability to rely on our own resources. It highlights a lack of strategic planning and weak governance, preventing the country from achieving economic sovereignty. Achieving rice self-sufficiency is about more than meeting dietary needs; it is about reclaiming control over our agricultural and economic future.

As it stands, over 80% of the rice consumed locally is imported from India, Pakistan, Thailand, and China, according to the World Bank (2023). This has created an unsustainable dependence on external sources, which not only impacts food security but also puts pressure on our foreign exchange reserves. Every year, millions of dollars are spent on importing rice, money that should arguably be invested in developing our own agricultural capacity.

The situation is worsened by the fact that imported rice is often cheaper than locally produced rice. The price difference is partly due to subsidies and economies of scale in countries that export rice to The Gambia, making it difficult for local farmers to compete. As a result, demand for locally grown rice remains low, preventing local small-scale farmers from making a sustainable living. This cycle of import dependence has persisted for decades, making it one of the country’s most pressing challenges.

Despite these challenges, there have been recent efforts to increase domestic rice production, notably through private sector initiatives. One of the most notable examples is the partnership between the government and Jah Oil Company. President Adama Barrow recently hailed the company’s rice farming efforts in Bayaba village, Sami District, Central River Region, calling it an important step towards achieving food security and reducing dependence on foreign rice imports. “Jah Oil’s investment in local rice farming demonstrates the importance of private sector involvement in our agricultural transformation,” said President Barrow (The Gambia Government Press Release, 2024).

Jah Oil Company’s investment in rice production has shown promise. With its large-scale rice farm, the company is increasing the supply of locally grown rice and providing jobs for people in the region. This initiative is a critical part of the government’s broader goal of ending rice importation by 2030. However, while such initiatives are a step in the right direction, they cannot be the sole solution to The Gambia’s rice production challenges.

As President Barrow noted in a GRTS interview during his trip to the rice farm this year, rice production is an expensive venture that requires significant resources and investment. While private sector involvement is necessary, it must be complemented by government policies that address the root causes of the country’s agricultural challenges. These include providing farmers with access to affordable credit, improving irrigation infrastructure, and ensuring that local farmers can compete on an even playing field with imported rice.

The Gambia’s dependence on rice imports is part of a broader issue of national dependency that also extends to remittances. Just as the country depends on rice imports to feed its population, it relies heavily on remittances sent from Gambians abroad to sustain its economy. These remittances make up a significant portion of our GDP and have been a lifeline for many families. According to the World Bank, remittances represented about 20% of our GDP in 2022 (World Bank, 2023). However, they also create a cycle of dependence, where the mindset that external help is always the solution continues to grow. This mindset weakens the drive for self-sufficiency, both for individuals and for the nation as a whole.

While remittances and foreign aid can provide short-term relief, they cannot be relied upon as the cornerstone of national growth. The country must focus on developing its own resources and industries, particularly agriculture, to reduce its reliance on imports and external financial support. This will require not only increasing local food production but also investing in key sectors like education, infrastructure, and technology, which can create more opportunities for Gambians to thrive within our own borders.

One key to breaking the cycle of dependence is attracting the youth to agriculture. For many years, farming has been seen as a labor-intensive, low-income profession, leading many young Gambians to seek opportunities abroad or in urban centers. However, with the right policies, there is significant potential to change this perception. The government and private sector must invest in modern farming technologies and create opportunities for young people to engage in agriculture, ensuring that the sector is seen as a viable and profitable career path.

This could involve providing training in modern farming techniques, offering incentives for young people to get involved in rice production, and improving access to financing for agricultural ventures. By doing so, The Gambia could address both the issue of rice self-sufficiency and the larger issue of youth unemployment, which has been a persistent challenge.

To achieve rice self-sufficiency, The Gambia must implement policies that address the challenges faced by local farmers and promote the growth of the agricultural sector. These policies could include subsidies for local rice farmers, particularly those in the early stages of production. This support could include grants, low-interest loans, and access to affordable inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and equipment.

Investments in irrigation systems, rural roads, and storage facilities are also essential to improving rice production. This infrastructure would help farmers increase yields, reduce post-harvest losses, and access markets more easily. Introducing modern farming techniques and technology could greatly increase rice production. Training programs for farmers on new methods and technologies could help them improve yields and reduce costs.

Ensuring that locally produced rice can compete with imports requires better access to markets and price support mechanisms. The government could implement price floors to protect local farmers from being undercut by cheaper imports. Finally, The Gambia must view agriculture not just as an economic necessity but as a long-term national priority. This requires strategic planning, sustained investment, and a commitment to creating a thriving, self-sufficient agricultural sector.

Our reliance on imported rice symbolizes a broader dependence that has stalled national progress for decades. Initiatives like Jah Oil Company’s are important but must be supported by government policies, infrastructure, and youth involvement in agriculture. Breaking free from this cycle of dependence is key to building a self-sufficient, resilient future.