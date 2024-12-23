ECOWAS Approves Withdrawal of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, Offers Reconsideration Period

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

ECOWAS has officially approved the withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from the bloc, effective January 29, 2025. However, the regional body has granted the three countries a six-month period, until July 2025, to reconsider their decision.

This comes after the military-led governments of the three nations, forming the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), rejected ECOWAS’s previous six-month retraction offer, viewing it as a foreign-driven “destabilization attempt” linked to France.