Kurang Defends Daily Social Media Posts on LG Commission, Describes Petition as “Frivolous & Irrelevant”

By Dawda Baldeh

Alhagie Mamadi Kurang, a Malaysia-trained chartered accountant and private financial consultant, has firmly defended his daily social media posts regarding the ongoing testimonies at the Local Government Commission of Inquiry.

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, Kurang addressed a petition filed by Kemo Bojang, a nominated councillor at the Kanifing Municipality, which seeks his removal from the commission.

Bojang’s petition claims that Kurang’s social media activities pose a conflict of interest and portray the witnesses’ image as “negative.”

However, Kurang described the petition as “frivolous and irrelevant.”

Kurang emphasized that, as a consultant, he does not hold a position on the commission or influence its decisions.

“I am not a member of the commission, and I do not work for the commission.

“My role is purely advisory, providing answers to questions based on facts and figures when asked by the lead counsel,” he explained.

He further pointed out that the petitioners likely misunderstood the role of a consultant in such proceedings.

Defending his social media activity, Kurang noted that he has the constitutional right to express his views.

He clarified that he only comments on publicly available information, often reposting content that is already widely shared across media outlets.

“If someone has nothing to hide, they should not be concerned,” he remarked, reinforcing that citizens have the right to comment on publicly available information, just like any lawyer or public figure.

Kurang also questioned the timing and motivation behind the petition, suggesting that there had been no similar complaints when he participated in the Janneh Commission, where he also provided consultancy services and publicly commented on its proceedings.

He highlighted inconsistencies in how social media interactions were treated in previous commissions, pointing out that critics never raised objections when other figures involved in the Janneh Commission, such as Amie Bensouda, engaged in public commentary.

“When Amie Bensouda vigorously questioned Ousman Rambo Jatta while he was running against her son in the 2018 KMC Mayoral elections why did they not query that?” he reacted.

Furthermore, Kurang reiterated that his role in the Local Government Commission of Inquiry is non-decisional, as commissioners, not consultants, are responsible for making the final decisions.

He maintained that his constitutional right to freely comment on public matters, including those discussed in the commission, should be respected.