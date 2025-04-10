The Gambia to Celebrate First-Ever World Autism Awareness Day on April 12th, 2025

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambia is set to host its first-ever World Autism Awareness Day celebration on April 12th, 2025, organized by the Gambia Autism Support and Advocacy Network (GASAN). The event aims to raise awareness about autism, promote inclusivity, and encourage understanding within the Gambian community.

The celebration will begin at 9:00 AM with a march-past, bringing together individuals with autism, their families, advocates, and other stakeholders. The procession will start at Alliance Française and proceed to the Youth Monument in Westfield. The march will serve as a visual demonstration of support and solidarity for those on the autism spectrum, with the goal of fostering a more inclusive environment.

The event will feature speeches from notable figures, with Her Excellency, the First Lady of The Gambia, acting as the Guest Speaker, and Hon. Fatou Kinteh, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, delivering the keynote address. Their participation highlights the role of leadership in advocating for the rights and welfare of individuals with autism.

Abdou Majid Jallow, the National Coordinator for GASAN, expressed the importance of this event, stating, “Your presence and support at this milestone event will be highly appreciated as we work together to create a more inclusive and supportive society for individuals with autism.”

GASAN has shared a powerful message about the state of autism awareness in The Gambia. The statement speaks directly to the heart of the nation, urging both understanding and action. “Autism… it’s a word that often brings confusion, even fear. But it’s simply a different way of experiencing the world,” the statement begins, explaining the nature of autism and how it manifests differently in each individual.

“Imagine our schools where every child, no matter how they learn, is given the chance to shine. Imagine workplaces where unique talents are celebrated, not ignored. Imagine communities where everyone feels safe, accepted, truly at home,” the statement continues, envisioning a future where every person, regardless of their condition, is embraced and valued for their individuality.

The message from GASAN also highlights the persistent challenges faced by individuals with autism in The Gambia. The statement calls attention to the stigma and exclusion experienced by many in society: “Too many of our autistic brothers and sisters feel lost, like they don’t belong. We see the whispers, the misunderstandings, the doors that close too easily. And it breaks our hearts.”

The network is clear in its call for action, not just awareness. “We are tired of just talking about awareness. We need action, real change. We need to look beyond the labels and see the people. To understand, not just observe,” the statement insists. GASAN calls on all sectors of society, especially government and educational institutions, to step up and make tangible improvements that will allow those on the autism spectrum to thrive.

GASAN envisions a future where individuals with autism can fully participate in all aspects of life. “Imagine our schools where every child, no matter how they learn, is given the chance to shine. Imagine workplaces where unique talents are celebrated, not ignored,” the statement adds. It calls for inclusive practices in schools and workplaces, where every person is valued for their contributions, regardless of their abilities or challenges.

The statement also emphasizes the need for government and societal support, urging leaders to invest in services that directly benefit individuals with autism. “We need our leaders to step up, to invest in services that actually help. We need our schools to welcome every child, not just the ones who fit a mold,” the statement suggests. GASAN advocates for the breakdown of stigma and the promotion of understanding and acceptance.

GASAN reassures families affected by autism, offering a message of solidarity: “To every family walking this path, know this you’re not alone. We at GASAN are here, shoulder to shoulder with you. We’ll fight for your rights, we’ll share your burdens, we’ll celebrate your victories.”

As the celebration approaches, GASAN encourages the community to join the march and participate in the event, which is intended to be more than just a symbolic day. “Let this World Autism Awareness Day, and our celebration on April 12th, be more than just a day on the calendar. Let it be the start of a real movement, a turning point,” the statement concludes.

The first-ever World Autism Awareness Day celebration in The Gambia offers an opportunity to unite in support of individuals with autism and promote a more inclusive society. The event on April 12th will begin at 9:00 AM with the march from Alliance Française to the Youth Monument, symbolizing the collective effort to raise awareness and build a more inclusive future.