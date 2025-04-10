EFSCRJ Criticizes President Over Use of Public Funds for Mother’s Medical Trip

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rule of Law and Justice (EFSCRJ), a respected civil society organization, has expressed concerns about the use of public funds to finance the private medical trip of President Barrow’s mother to Senegal.

The criticism stems from a leaked State House letter dated April 4, 2025, in which the Office of the President requested D3.6 million from the Ministry of Finance. According to the letter, the funds were intended to cover per diems for security officers, the Secretary General, and other government officials accompanying the President’s mother for medical treatment in Dakar.

EFSCRJ issued a public statement on April 8, questioning the appropriateness of the request and expressing concerns over the use of state resources.

“The State has no legal obligation to the mother of the President simply because she is his mother,” the statement reads. “This request is not only questionable; it is also difficult to justify.”

In its release, EFSCRJ raised concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the number of individuals involved in the trip, the duration of their stay, and the rationale for the amount requested. The organization has called for full disclosure of the financial and legal justifications for the expenditure and has requested that the funds be returned if already disbursed.

Adding to the controversy is the apparent contradiction between the President’s past praise of Gambia’s healthcare system, which was once described as “the cheapest and the best in the world,” and the decision to seek treatment abroad for his mother. “Why were local health facilities not utilized in the first place?” EFSCRJ asked.

Beyond the specific issue of the President’s mother, the Centre also highlighted broader concerns about the country’s healthcare system. Citing The Gambia’s ongoing inability to meet the 15% health budget threshold set by the African Union in the 2001 Abuja Declaration, EFSCRJ expressed concerns over the state of the health sector.

“Ordinary Gambians who cannot afford overseas treatment are left to rely on a healthcare system that faces significant challenges,” the group noted. “Meanwhile, public officials and their families have access to resources and services that many citizens do not.”

EFSCRJ is calling for accountability from the Office of the President and has also urged the National Assembly to intervene. The organization has asked lawmakers to summon key officials, including the Chief of Staff, the Minister of the Presidency, and the Minister of Finance, to explain the funding request. Additionally, it has called for efforts to ensure the 15% health budget target is met and to address concerns about corruption within the Ministry of Health.

With 2025 declared by the group as “The Year of Transparency and Accountability,” this controversy may serve as a significant test of the government’s commitment to responsible governance and the rule of law.

As the public awaits a response from the presidency, it is clear that many Gambians are closely following the situation and are seeking clarification.