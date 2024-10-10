THE GAMBIA RE-ELECTED TO THE UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL FOR THE 2025-2027 TERM

- Advertisement -

Geneva, Switzerland – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad is pleased to announce the re -election of the Republic of The Gambia to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) for the 2025- 2027 term at elections held in New York on the 9th October 2024. Out of 190 valid votes cast, The Gambia received 181 votes. This follows the successful completion of our first term from 2022-2024.

Based in Geneva, the Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body within the UN system, made up of 47 states elected by the General Assembly, which are responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the world. The Gambia has played a significant role in advancing critical human rights issues at the UN Human Rights Council.

Over the past three years, The Gambia has played an active role in the Council’s work, by serving as Vice-President for two consecutive terms ( 2 years) and as Coordinator of the Africa Group for the year 2024. From advocating for peace, climate justice, digital inclusivity, anti-racial discrimination, and the rights of women, children, persons with disability and youths, The Gambia has remained steadfast in its dedication to advancing justice and protecting vulnerable groups and populations.

The Gambia’s role as vice president include:

Overseeing Council sessions.

Coordinating the work of the Africa Group within the HRC, ensuring that the continent’s concerns are reflected in key human rights decisions .

Chair of the UNHRC Disability Committee (2022-2023):

The Gambia chaired the UNHRC Disability Committee, where we played a significant role in advancing policies that protect the rights of persons with disabilities. Our leadership focused on promoting inclusive policies that address the specific needs of vulnerable populations.

Working Group on Situations (2024):

The Gambia currently serves as a member of the Working Group on Situations, which reviews complaints submitted under the HRC’s complaint procedures. Our role involves making recommendations on actions to be taken by the human rights council in response to human rights violations.

Co-Facilitator on New Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and Human Rights (2024):

The Gambia was appointed as co-facilitator for discussions on the impact of new technologies and AI on human rights. This role involves navigating the complex intersection of human rights and technological advancements, particularly focusing on the digital divide.

The Gambia currently serves as the regional coordinator for the Africa Group of Ambassadors on human rights matters.

Our coordination work of the Africa Group within the HRC, ensures that the AG members’ concerns and group positions are coordinated, negotiated, and reflected in key human rights decisions and deliver statements on behalf of the AG and briefs and update groups on status of groups statements and resolutions and lead their tabling and presentations.

This re-election therefore underscores The Gambia’s ongoing commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights domestically and internationally, and reflects the confidence the international community places in The Gambia to work towards a more equitable and just international order. It also presents a fresh opportunity and a profound responsibility for The Gambia to continue collaborating with the global community on pressing human rights issues.

The Government of The Gambia expresses its sincere gratitude to all Member States of the United Nations for their confidence and support. We look forward to working with members of the Human Rights Council and its mechanisms to foster dialogue and contribute to a better world for all through respect for human rights.