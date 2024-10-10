Thursday, October 10, 2024

Staff Audit Exercise: Over 3,000 Civil Servants Could Not Be Physically Identified

65
- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

In its objective to clean up the government payroll of absentee workers, otherwise known as “ghost workers”—employees who unceremoniously leave their jobs—a problem that has been a perennial issue in the public service, the Personnel Management Office (PMO), as part of its routine exercise, conducted a staff audit at the Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education, Health, and Agriculture.

- Advertisement -

A release shared by the Ministry of Information stated, “At the end of the said audit, over 3,000 civil servants could not be physically identified by the audit teams that visited every school, health facility, and agricultural office/station around the country.”

The release further noted that a list of “unseen staff” was generated and shared with the respective ministries for their reviews and comments. Some responses were received regarding the whereabouts of these staff, and their statuses were verified and confirmed.

The release continued: “It was after all this that a final list of ‘unseen staff’ was generated and shared with the respective ministries, informing them that if no further responses were received regarding their staff in question, their salaries would be stopped for the month of September. This led to the stoppage of the salaries of 3,024 civil servants for the month of September.”

As part of the process, the release detailed that those who come forward after their salaries are stopped must provide attestation from their heads of institutions, proof of attendance, or documentation for maternity leave or sick leave. Without this, their salaries will not be reinstated.

- Advertisement -

“After two weeks of salary stoppage, as of 9th October 2024, only 882 have so far been verified and confirmed as regular civil servants out of the 3,024 whose salaries were stopped, leaving an outstanding number of over 2,142 civil servants yet to be accounted for.”

The Personnel Management Office will conduct similar exercises to cover the rest of the Civil Service, including the Security Forces and pensioners.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Service has announced digitization strategies, including the installation of biometric time attendance machines linked to the payroll system. According to the ministry, this system will automatically stop a civil servant’s salary if they do not clock in for more than one month, unless an explanation is provided to restore their salary.

The ministry also advised civil servants who intend to stay away from work due to ill health, maternity, further studies, or resignation to abide by the existing procedures in accordance with the General Orders and PSC Regulations.

Previous article
Isha Sanyang’s Remarkable Journey to Achieving an Aggregate Six: Unveiling the Path to Academic Excellence
Next article
THE GAMBIA RE-ELECTED TO THE UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL FOR THE 2025-2027 TERM

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2024 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions