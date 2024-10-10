Thursday, October 10, 2024

Isha Sanyang’s Remarkable Journey to Achieving an Aggregate Six: Unveiling the Path to Academic Excellence

89
- Advertisement -

Mama A. Touray & Hadram Hydara

Sixteen-year-old Isha Sanyang, a native of Brufut village in the West Coast Region, recently achieved outstanding success in the GABECE examination, scoring an aggregate six. This exceptional performance not only showcased her individual brilliance but also marked a significant milestone for Brufut Upper Basic School, being only the third time the school achieved such a remarkable result since its establishment in 2002.

- Advertisement -

Isha’s incredible achievement did not come as a surprise to her teachers and mother, who recognized her dedication and hard work. She diligently attended lessons, participated in extra classes, and devoted time to self-study at the school.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Isha, a dark-skinned, average-height teenager dressed in her black hijab, shared her academic journey and the effort she put into achieving this remarkable result.

“I wasn’t surprised because hard work pays off. Even though the journey to achieving a perfect score of Aggregate Six wasn’t easy, I was able to overcome it with the support of my parents, the school, and my friends,” she said.

Isha explained that the arrival of the new principal led to the introduction of additional classes for students in grades nine and twelve. She noted that she participated in these classes from 2 pm to 4 pm, after which she pursued her individual studies until 6 pm.

- Advertisement -

“When I closed from that extra class, I stayed and studied on my own with my friends and I would go home after 6 p.m. I would then go to Dara at 7 p.m. and closed at 9 p.m. and later continued to the school for night studies,” she explained.

She elaborated that during Ramadan, while many stayed at home, she attended school for classes and was occasionally accompanied by her classmates during both day and night.

“I believe that I am improving as I continue on my journey. When I was in primary school, I didn’t struggle as much as I did during my Upper Basic school journey. Although I usually study, my desire for learning keeps increasing as I progress,” she said.

Isha initially wanted to be a soldier to defend and secure the country. However, when she came to Brufut Upper, she realized her aptitude for science and was awarded as the most outstanding science student.

- Advertisement -

This encouraged her to pursue a career in medicine. She also mentioned hearing a famous slogan that ‘The Gambia does not have good doctors and the nurses there kill’, which motivated her to become a doctor in order to change that perception.

To Isha Sanyang, it’s not only about studies but being prayerful as well.

“You cannot study without praying to Allah. You have to pray to Him for what you want Him to grant you. However, you cannot just sit and pray to Allah without studying. Similarly, you cannot only study without praying to Allah. These two things go together.”

Jariatou Camara, the mother of Isha, speaks of her daughter’s domestic life, emphasizing that Isha’s scholastic achievements are expected due to her commitment to her studies and school.

She recalls Isha’s pledge in primary school to excel and secure almost all the awards upon reaching upper basic education — a pledge she honoured, as demonstrated by her accomplishments at the award ceremony.

“Many people usually wait until their Grade 9 and start to study but her [Aisha] case was different, Isha started effective studies when she was in grade eight. Isha would wake up at 3 a.m. and study until Fajr (Muslim morning prayer). After praying, she would sleep a bit and then prepare for school,” Aisha’s mother said.

Seedia Touray has dedicated nearly two decades to teaching at the school, significantly contributing to Isha Sanyang’s academic achievements. Isha has opted for Nusrat Senior Secondary School to pursue her studies in science.

Previous article
Information Minister Updates Media on Key Ministry Intervention Areas
Next article
Staff Audit Exercise: Over 3,000 Civil Servants Could Not Be Physically Identified

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2024 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions