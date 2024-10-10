Isha Sanyang’s Remarkable Journey to Achieving an Aggregate Six: Unveiling the Path to Academic Excellence

- Advertisement -

Mama A. Touray & Hadram Hydara

Sixteen-year-old Isha Sanyang, a native of Brufut village in the West Coast Region, recently achieved outstanding success in the GABECE examination, scoring an aggregate six. This exceptional performance not only showcased her individual brilliance but also marked a significant milestone for Brufut Upper Basic School, being only the third time the school achieved such a remarkable result since its establishment in 2002.

Isha’s incredible achievement did not come as a surprise to her teachers and mother, who recognized her dedication and hard work. She diligently attended lessons, participated in extra classes, and devoted time to self-study at the school.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Isha, a dark-skinned, average-height teenager dressed in her black hijab, shared her academic journey and the effort she put into achieving this remarkable result.

“I wasn’t surprised because hard work pays off. Even though the journey to achieving a perfect score of Aggregate Six wasn’t easy, I was able to overcome it with the support of my parents, the school, and my friends,” she said.

Isha explained that the arrival of the new principal led to the introduction of additional classes for students in grades nine and twelve. She noted that she participated in these classes from 2 pm to 4 pm, after which she pursued her individual studies until 6 pm.

“When I closed from that extra class, I stayed and studied on my own with my friends and I would go home after 6 p.m. I would then go to Dara at 7 p.m. and closed at 9 p.m. and later continued to the school for night studies,” she explained.

She elaborated that during Ramadan, while many stayed at home, she attended school for classes and was occasionally accompanied by her classmates during both day and night.

“I believe that I am improving as I continue on my journey. When I was in primary school, I didn’t struggle as much as I did during my Upper Basic school journey. Although I usually study, my desire for learning keeps increasing as I progress,” she said.

Isha initially wanted to be a soldier to defend and secure the country. However, when she came to Brufut Upper, she realized her aptitude for science and was awarded as the most outstanding science student.

This encouraged her to pursue a career in medicine. She also mentioned hearing a famous slogan that ‘The Gambia does not have good doctors and the nurses there kill’, which motivated her to become a doctor in order to change that perception.

To Isha Sanyang, it’s not only about studies but being prayerful as well.

“You cannot study without praying to Allah. You have to pray to Him for what you want Him to grant you. However, you cannot just sit and pray to Allah without studying. Similarly, you cannot only study without praying to Allah. These two things go together.”

Jariatou Camara, the mother of Isha, speaks of her daughter’s domestic life, emphasizing that Isha’s scholastic achievements are expected due to her commitment to her studies and school.

She recalls Isha’s pledge in primary school to excel and secure almost all the awards upon reaching upper basic education — a pledge she honoured, as demonstrated by her accomplishments at the award ceremony.

“Many people usually wait until their Grade 9 and start to study but her [Aisha] case was different, Isha started effective studies when she was in grade eight. Isha would wake up at 3 a.m. and study until Fajr (Muslim morning prayer). After praying, she would sleep a bit and then prepare for school,” Aisha’s mother said.

Seedia Touray has dedicated nearly two decades to teaching at the school, significantly contributing to Isha Sanyang’s academic achievements. Isha has opted for Nusrat Senior Secondary School to pursue her studies in science.