Tapping into the Future: Why The Gambia Needs Cashless Fare Payment

By: Adama Sanneh

In The Gambia, clashes between drivers, conductors, and passengers are a common occurrence, often stemming from the scarcity of change and disputes over incomplete fares. These confrontations, which sometimes escalate into insults or even physical altercations, highlight the growing need for the country to adapt to the global shift toward cashless transactions.

A report by Elena Ivanova, published in The Recursive, reveals that 44% of urban residents worldwide use public transport daily to commute to work, school, or university. This statistic underscores the urgent need to modernize The Gambia’s transportation sector, particularly through the adoption of cashless fare payment systems.

The current cash-based system, while long-standing, poses significant challenges for both drivers and commuters. Ansumana Jawneh, a daily commuter along the Brikama-Banjul highway, describes the system as “outdated and inconvenient.” He explains, “I often experience delays due to the lack of change and disputes over fares.” For Ansumana, a cashless payment system would ensure convenience, security, and efficiency. “It would eliminate the need for physical cash, reduce fare disputes, and make commuting smoother,” he says. He urges authorities to collaborate with transport unions, banks, and mobile wallet providers to introduce a digital fare payment system.

Mamjarra Ceesay, a student, shares similar frustrations. She recalls instances of arriving late to school because conductors often lacked change. “Some conductors would keep you waiting or tell you they don’t have change, which wastes a lot of my time,” she says. While Mamjarra acknowledges the potential benefits of cashless transactions, she expresses concerns about security. “It depends because sometimes you might not have physical cash but have money in your mobile wallet. However, some people can send money and then retrieve it, which could affect drivers.” Despite her reservations, she calls on authorities to provide a more secure and convenient digital payment option.

Adama Bittaye, another regular commuter, acknowledges that the cash-based system has worked for years but notes its many shortcomings. “Occasionally, when someone unintentionally leaves their purse or wallet behind, they struggle to pay in cash. I’ve been affected by this,” he says. Adama also encounters issues with change during his daily commute, especially in the early mornings. He suggests that introducing a cashless payment system would ease the burden on both drivers and commuters, calling on stakeholders to consider it as a viable option for a smoother transportation experience.

Transitioning to a cashless payment system in The Gambia’s transportation sector offers transformative benefits, including improved efficiency, transparency, financial inclusion, and economic growth. The country can draw valuable lessons from neighboring West African nations like Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, and Benin, which have successfully integrated cashless payment systems into their public transport networks.

Drivers, as key stakeholders, play a crucial role in the success of this transition. Ebrima Camara, a seven-seater taxi driver at the Westfield-Turntable garage, welcomes the idea of cashless payments. “I have already started accepting fares digitally, so I don’t have a problem with that,” he says. Ebrima believes drivers should embrace digital transactions, noting, “We are in a digital era. There was a time I carried two boys who didn’t have cash, so they requested to pay through cashless means, and I accepted because I’m always online.” However, he acknowledges that some drivers are reluctant due to concerns about being offline and unsure whether payments have been received.

On the other hand, Amadou Leigh, another taxi driver, remains skeptical. “I don’t trust the cashless payment system because there are so many dishonest people,” he says. Amadou recounts an incident where a customer paid via WAVE, and he received a notification, but the money never appeared in his account. “Since that incident, I don’t trust any form of cashless transactions,” he adds. For Amadou, physical cash remains the only acceptable payment method, despite its challenges.

While the transition to cashless payments presents concerns such as security, user adoption, and underbanked communities, these barriers can be addressed through small-scale pilot projects, collaboration with mobile money providers and fintech firms, and government support. Public awareness campaigns will also be essential to educate citizens on the benefits and usage of cashless systems.

The Gambia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy has already outlined its aspirations in the Draft Digital Transformation Strategy for The Gambia 2023-2028, emphasizing access to digital services and value creation for socio-economic development across all sectors. Adopting cashless fare payments in public transport would be a significant step toward achieving these goals and fostering a more digitally inclusive society.