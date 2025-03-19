“We Bring Education to Them” – A Teacher’s Fight for Deaf Students

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

For nearly a decade, Edrisa Sankareh has dedicated his career to educating and advocating for Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) students in The Gambia. As a special needs teacher and sign language interpreter, he has played a crucial role in improving access to education for children with hearing impairments.

Sankareh, who teaches at GADHOH School for the Deaf in Brikama, is also a member of the Association of Sign Language Interpreters in The Gambia and the National Sign Language Committee. The committee, under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, is working to develop a standardized digital Gambian Sign Language Dictionary to enhance learning for DHH students.

Reflecting on his journey, Sankareh shared, “I started teaching in 2011 as an unqualified teacher, but my passion for education pushed me to further my studies.” He pursued a Primary Teacher’s Certificate and an Advanced Diploma in Secondary Education at The Gambia College, majoring in Science and English. Currently, he is studying psychology to deepen his understanding of special needs education.

According to Sankareh, the most rewarding part of his career is empowering students. “Teaching has had a great impact on my life. Helping Deaf and Hard of Hearing students discover their strengths and overcome challenges is my greatest motivation,” he said.

Despite his dedication, Sankareh acknowledges the challenges in special needs education, including low enrollment rates for Deaf children, the lack of sign language for some English words, and insufficient learning materials. “One of the biggest difficulties is encouraging parents to enroll their Deaf children in school. We also struggle with the lack of signs for some English words, which makes teaching difficult,” he explained.

To address these challenges, Sankareh and his principal, Mr. Sanyany, travel across villages to enroll students and encourage donor support for free uniforms, stationery, and transport. “Every year, we go out to find children who need education. We don’t just wait for them to come to us—we bring education to them,” he emphasized.

Beyond the classroom, Sankareh provides free sign language interpretation for students and parents. He also leads free sign language classes for individuals, parents, and government institutions to promote better communication with the Deaf community. “If more people learn sign language, it will break barriers and create more inclusive spaces for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,” he stated.

As he approaches his 10th year as a teacher for the Deaf, Sankareh remains committed to his mission. “I promised myself in high school that I would become a teacher, and I have never regretted it. I will continue to do everything I can to support and uplift Deaf students in The Gambia,” he affirmed.