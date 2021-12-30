Student arrested with drugs

- Advertisement -

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia has announced arresting four people with suspected drugs including a student.

DLEAG in a statement, said: “DLEAG’s Bakau field office took into custody Omar Bangura and Ablie Njie alias Papa lie for possession of suspected prohibited drugs. They were apprehended on the 29 December 2021 around 06:36 AM onwards at Bakau with four (4) bundles of suspected cannabis.

“A Twenty (20) years old student was also arrested by DLEAG’s Kanifing field office at Kololi with twenty four (24) small stones of Hashish and twelve (12) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa

“In the West Coast Region, Musa Camara of Tabokoto was apprehended by DLEAG’s Brikama field office with three (3) parcels and one hundred and fifty two (152) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa. He was nabbed on the 29 December 2021 around 14:45 GMT onwards at Brikama Darsilameh

“In the Lower River Region, a 19 years old Gambian National and a resident of Jappineh was clutched with forty one (41) wraps and a smoking joint of suspected cannabis sativa

“The suspects are in custody as operatives further probe in their matters.”

