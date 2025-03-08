Statement by the United Democratic Party (UDP) on International Women’s Day 2025

- Advertisement -

“On this auspicious occasion of International Women’s Day, the United Democratic Party (UDP) extends its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the remarkable women of The Gambia. Today, we honour your unwavering commitment, resilience, and sacrifices in keeping families together and driving the development of our beloved nation.

The Gambian woman is the backbone of our society. Your tireless efforts in nurturing families, educating children, and contributing to the socio-economic fabric of our country have not gone unnoticed. You have shown unparalleled strength and dedication in the face of challenges, and for that, we are deeply grateful.



The UDP recognizes the critical role women play in nation-building. Your sacrifices and contributions will never be in vain under a UDP government. We are committed to ensuring that women’s empowerment and gender equity remain at the forefront of our agenda. We pledge to create opportunities for women to thrive in all sectors, from education and healthcare to politics and entrepreneurship.

As we celebrate this day, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a Gambia where every woman and girl can achieve her full potential. The UDP stands with you, for you, and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that your voices are heard, your rights are protected, and your contributions are valued.

Happy International Women’s Day to all the phenomenal women of The Gambia. Your strength inspires us, and your dedication fuels our resolve to create a brighter, more equitable future for all.

H.E. ANM OUSAINU DARBOE

SECRETARY GENERAL AND PARTY LEADER”