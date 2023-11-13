Monday, November 13, 2023

State prosecution urges court to dismiss bail application for Amie Bojang

By: Alieu Jallow

The state prosecution handling the murder case of two police officers has requested the court to reject the bail application for the second accused, Amie Bojang, citing Section 99 of the Criminal Code which doesn’t apply in this case.

On September 25th and 26th, the counsel for the second accused filed a bail application through an originating summons. The counsel, Lamin K Mboge, argued that it would be in the interest of justice to grant the application while waiting for the trial. He also requested the judge to consider the health condition of the applicant and argued that granting bail wouldn’t prejudice the complainant or respondent.

During the court hearing, Counsel Mboge referred to Section 99 of the criminal code, emphasizing that it does not in any way deprive the applicant of her fundamental rights to liberty and presumption of innocence. The applicant has been charged with accessory after the fact, which is contrary to Section 202 of the criminal code cap 10:01 volume lll laws of The Gambia 2009.

This charge is based on the allegation that the applicant helped the first accused escape punishment after he had allegedly committed an offence at the Sukuta Jabang Traffic light.

The case resumes tomorrow, November 14th.

