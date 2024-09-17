Spotlight: Introducing Zainab Musa Darboe, 2024 African Philanthropist of the Year

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Zainab Musa Darboe, a renowned Gambian philanthropist based in the U.S. and the CEO of Sunshine Homes, has been honored as the Global African Philanthropist of the Year by the Global Leading Women Award 2024.

Zainab has received widespread acclaim for her efforts in improving the lives of many, both nationally and internationally, serving as an inspiration to others.

Her unwavering dedication to assisting the less fortunate in The Gambia is well known, solidifying her reputation as a leading figure in philanthropy.

Mrs. Darboe has also been invited to participate in the 9th edition of the International Women Power Conference and Global Leading Women Awards in Abuja on October 25, 2024, where she will also speak.

The award committee commended her for leaving an enduring impact on Africa and the world through her philanthropic endeavors, highlighting her as a symbol of selflessness, compassion, and humility that transcends boundaries.

Describing her as an iconic figure, the committee praised her transformative initiatives that continue to inspire hope and positive change across the continent.

Zainab is set to travel to Abuja, Nigeria, to attend this year’s event and share her insights as a speaker alongside other esteemed philanthropists.