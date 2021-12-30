Sports: Young Athletes Participate in US College Showcase

- Advertisement -

By: Dauda Baldeh

In the sports arena, GAI SPORTS AGENCY based in the US has organised a free student-athletes college Showcase in the Gambia. The Pre combine program, open soccer tryout was held at the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum.

- Advertisement -

The showcase soccer camp is designed for high school soccer players that want to work directly with coaches in the US. The event was for those young athletes who focus on becoming college soccer student-athletes.

Speaking to this medium CEO of the Agency Pa Saloum Gai a native of Bakau residing in the US said the tryout is to support the young athlete community free of charge.

He said this will also help the athletes, as evaluations provided by coaching staff through the instructional process, information on college scholarships and pointers on US college athletes for players.

“Each segment of these camps will consist of player evaluation and skill training on the technical and tactical competencies of the game,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“The camp is open to all high school soccer players who are eligible based on academic performances,” he said.

Mr Gai further noted that it has been his dream to support his country through sports education. He disclosed that he was once awarded the same opportunity and his mission is to continue to help the Kids.

The agency invited a prominent college coach from the US to witness the second combine session which was held recently.

Coach Malang Jarjue is currently in the Gambia for scouting young athletes during the showcase.

- Advertisement -

In a recent telephone conversation with him, Coach Jarjue said the invitation to witness another great soccer showcase is an opportunity for him, especially in his home country.

He welcomed the invitation and said that the youth deserve attention and support.

Mamour M Mbenga alias Kifa Barham a community youth leader and journalist by profession is the sports Manager for Gai Sports Agency in the Gambia, he said 150 athletes participated at the beginning of the first combine tryout session.

He said every session the Agency will scout and assess the athlete’s performances to list the best qualifiers.

The agency he revealed has set standard program activities which include recording all games with professional soccer cameras and inviting local professional coaches to participate in the showcase camp.

” We are on our final list assessment as the camp session will continue annually with different badges of athletes,” he said.