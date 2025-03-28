Sports Minister Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie Sends Off Gambia U17 Team to AFCON

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie, has officially handed over the national flag to The Gambia U17 national team ahead of their departure for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The send-off ceremony took place on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the National Technical Training Center (NTTC) in Old Yundum, with key officials from the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in attendance, including its President, Lamin Kaba Bajo.

While addressing the young players, Minister Badjie underscored the weight of responsibility that comes with representing the nation on the continental stage. He assured them of the government’s continued support in their quest for success.

“When we hosted the tournament in 2005, we won. Three years later, in 2009, we went to Algeria and won again. You are the third cohort to represent the country in the U17 AFCON, which is a great achievement. We hope you will also bring back the trophy and the rest we will do,” Minister Badjie stated.

GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo also acknowledged the role of the government in facilitating the team’s participation in the tournament. “The support we have received is instrumental in ensuring our successful involvement in this competition,” he said.

Other officials who spoke at the event included Mahmoud L. Jawla, Acting Director of the National Sports Council, and Bakary Jammeh, First Vice President of the GFF. Both congratulated the players on their selection and encouraged them to perform at their best.

The Gambia, a two-time U17 AFCON champion, is set to leave for Morocco tonight, marking its return to the tournament after more than a decade. The Baby Scorpions will begin their Group C campaign against Senegal on Monday, April 1, 2025, in El Jadida.