Gambia Government Responds to Afro-Barometer Survey, Questions Its Findings

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambia government has issued a strong response to a recent Afro-Barometer survey, rejecting its findings and questioning its methodology. The Presidency expressed concerns over what it described as a misleading portrayal of public institutions, particularly the Judiciary, Parliament, and the Presidency itself.

- Advertisement -

In a statement released on Thursday, March 27, the government criticized the survey, arguing that it had a “strong underlying motive to discredit public institutions” and calling its conclusions “disappointing, patently erroneous, and un-factual.”

While acknowledging the importance of public feedback in governance, the government asserted that the survey was “imbalanced and, in some instances, misleading,” further stating that it relied on “perceptions (opinion) which amount to or is on a deliberate propaganda calculated to undermine the credibility and integrity of our public institutions.”

A key concern raised in the response was the portrayal of the Judiciary. The government refuted the survey’s claim that the Judiciary determines which cases are brought before the courts, clarifying that this responsibility lies with prosecutorial authorities. “The assumption that the Judiciary determines which cases are brought before the courts is incorrect. This is the responsibility of prosecutorial authorities,” the statement read.

Additionally, the government pointed to an annual increase of 25% to 30% in court filings, which it argued contradicts the survey’s claim that only 44% of citizens believe they can obtain justice in court. “Citizens, in fact, continue to rely on the Judiciary as a credible arbiter that resolves disputes without fear or favour, affection or ill will,” the statement added.

- Advertisement -

The government also rejected the survey’s characterization of corruption in public institutions, calling it a “deliberate misrepresentation.” While acknowledging that corruption exists, it argued that it is not as pervasive as suggested and outlined key measures taken to combat it, including:

The establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission, the National Human Rights Commission, and the Office of the Ombudsman.

Strengthening institutions like the National Audit Office, Judiciary, and the Police to ensure independent operations.

Increasing transparency through the passage of the Access to Information Act and the creation of the Access to Information Commission. - Advertisement -

“The period covered by the survey (2018–2024) has seen a marked increase in the reporting and prosecution of corruption cases—not an increase in corruption itself,” the statement noted, attributing this trend to improved oversight and governance mechanisms.

Furthermore, the government criticized the survey’s methodology, stating that “no rating, polling or research can be conducted without involvement of its key participants.” It argued that failing to engage public institutions in the assessment process “undermines the credibility of their findings and violates ethical survey standards.”

Despite these criticisms, the government reiterated its commitment to strengthening governance, transparency, and accountability. It urged the public to “critically evaluate such reports” and recognize the significant progress made in governance, justice, and public accountability.

While welcoming constructive feedback, the government emphasized that reports such as this must adhere to “professional, ethical, and objective standards” to provide a fair and accurate assessment of governance progress.