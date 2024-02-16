Source: ‘GAMTEL D9M fraud case uncovered by management, not audit report’

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

According to an informed source with knowledge of the fraud case at GAMTEL, the D9 million fraud case involving members of GAMTEL staff was discovered by the management at the time, rather than through a recent audit report by the Accord Associate Audit Firm.

According to the source, the management uncovered and investigated the case at the unit and disciplinary levels at the time.

“The accused persons were invited to appear in person for questioning at the disciplinary committee, and one of them eloped to the USA during the investigation,” the source revealed.

The source revealed that other parties were also questioned. When the findings were put together, it was submitted to the committee which confirmed that the accused staff were culpable.

The matter was reported to the police for further inquiries, according to a source who spoke to The Fatu Network.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Accord Associate Audit Firm discovered a fraud case in the state’s telecommunication company.

In presenting the 2021 activity and financial report of GAMTEL to the Public Enterprise Committee (PEC) at the National Assembly, the report indicated the company has lost D9 million due to fraud cases in the institution.

“During our review of the fraud case file, it had been indicated that the company had lost D9 million. Upon further inquiries, we understand that the fraud centered around the corporate customers. These customers did not pay in cash, they only paid by cheque or direct transfer,” the report revealed.

The report added that they presume that the fraud activities in the company must have been going on for a long time.