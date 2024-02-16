Friday, February 16, 2024

Source: ‘GAMTEL D9M fraud case uncovered by management, not audit report’

175
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

According to an informed source with knowledge of the fraud case at GAMTEL, the D9 million fraud case involving members of GAMTEL staff was discovered by the management at the time, rather than through a recent audit report by the Accord Associate Audit Firm.

- Advertisement -

According to the source, the management uncovered and investigated the case at the unit and disciplinary levels at the time.

“The accused persons were invited to appear in person for questioning at the disciplinary committee, and one of them eloped to the USA during the investigation,” the source revealed.

The source revealed that other parties were also questioned. When the findings were put together, it was submitted to the committee which confirmed that the accused staff were culpable.

The matter was reported to the police for further inquiries, according to a source who spoke to The Fatu Network.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Accord Associate Audit Firm discovered a fraud case in the state’s telecommunication company.

In presenting the 2021 activity and financial report of GAMTEL to the Public Enterprise Committee (PEC) at the National Assembly, the report indicated the company has lost D9 million due to fraud cases in the institution.

“During our review of the fraud case file, it had been indicated that the company had lost D9 million. Upon further inquiries, we understand that the fraud centered around the corporate customers. These customers did not pay in cash, they only paid by cheque or direct transfer,” the report revealed.

The report added that they presume that the fraud activities in the company must have been going on for a long time.

Previous article
Exploring Opportunities: Gambian Musician/Entrepreneur Secures Partnerships with UAE Investors

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions