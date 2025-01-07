Sonko Fires Back at Macron Over ‘Ingratitude’ Remark on Africa

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

On Monday, January 6, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed at a Paris conference that African nations in the Sahel owe their sovereignty to French military interventions, accusing their leaders of “ingratitude” for France’s efforts against terrorism.

The following day, Tuesday, January 7, Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko rejected Macron’s remarks, stating that Senegal’s closure of foreign military bases reflects its sovereignty.

He also criticized France’s role in destabilizing Africa, pointing to its involvement in Libya as the root of insecurity across the continent.