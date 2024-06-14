Six-Car Road Accident Causes Massive Traffic Congestion

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Six cars were involved in a serious crash at the Lamin Castle petrol station junction, leading to massive traffic congestion. There were no reported casualties; however, the incident left many stranded with a long queue of jam-packed cars, causing significant delays.

- Advertisement -

According to one of the drivers involved in the crash, Sulayman Ceesay, while driving with his two kids in the back seat, he heard a loud bang from behind, only to realize that a fuel tanker was colliding with cars from the rear.

“I was driving, following the car in front, when I heard a loud bang. I looked in the rearview mirror and saw the fuel tanker crashing into the cars behind me. I couldn’t jump over the concrete slabs, and I couldn’t go the other way. I had no choice but to stay in my lane. I thank God my kids were safe, and the driver and passenger in the other car, which was sandwiched, were safe as well. Fortunately, there was no one in the back seat,” he said.

Despite no reported casualties, a Mazda with registration number BJL 0902 X was clamped between the fuel tanker and Sulayman Ceesay’s Range Rover, while five more cars crashed into each other. With Tobaski barely 48 hours away, the rate of accidents has been increasingly high as many drivers drive recklessly.