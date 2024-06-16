Sierra Leone’s President Bio Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Lumley Children’s Hospital

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

In a landmark event for Sierra Leone’s healthcare sector, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, accompanied by First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, inaugurated the state-of-the-art Lumley Children’s Hospital, also referred to as the President Dr. Julius Maada Bio Paediatric Center of Excellence, located on Regent Road, Lumley, in Freetown.

- Advertisement -

This cutting-edge medical facility boasts 166 beds designated for children and 46 beds for parents, marking a significant improvement in maternal and child health services in the country.

In his keynote speech, President Bio underscored the hospital’s critical role in the country’s broader efforts to enhance human capital. He thanked the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its crucial funding and support, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in strengthening Sierra Leone’s healthcare system.

“This hospital represents a crucial step in achieving our developmental goals by safeguarding the health of our children, the future leaders of our nation,” President Bio said.

The president also praised the Ministry of Health’s leadership and staff for their unwavering dedication and hard work. He emphasized the nation’s progress in healthcare, citing a significant reduction in maternal mortality by approximately 61% in recent years as evidence of intentional and effective measures taken.

- Advertisement -

“These achievements are the result of deliberate and focused efforts to improve healthcare outcomes for our people,” he said.

The Lumley Children’s Hospital is not just a physical structure but a symbol of hope and progress. It houses cutting-edge facilities and specialized departments designed to address the unique needs of children, including paediatric surgery and neonatal care. Each aspect of the hospital has been carefully planned to provide the highest level of medical excellence.

The Minister of Health Dr. Austin Demby expressed his gratitude to President Bio for his visionary leadership and commitment to health sector improvements.

“Mr. President, you challenged us to think big and deliver for the people of Sierra Leone, and today we have delivered,” Dr. Demby said.

- Advertisement -

He also expressed his gratitude to First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio for continuously supporting the advancement of healthcare initiatives.

The opening of the Lumley Children’s Hospital signifies a monumental advancement in Sierra Leone’s healthcare system. It stands as a testament to the country’s dedication to ensuring quality healthcare for all, particularly its youngest and most vulnerable citizens.