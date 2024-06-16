Sunday, June 16, 2024

Sierra Leone’s President Bio Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Lumley Children’s Hospital

61
- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

In a landmark event for Sierra Leone’s healthcare sector, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, accompanied by First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, inaugurated the state-of-the-art Lumley Children’s Hospital, also referred to as the President Dr. Julius Maada Bio Paediatric Center of Excellence, located on Regent Road, Lumley, in Freetown.

- Advertisement -

This cutting-edge medical facility boasts 166 beds designated for children and 46 beds for parents, marking a significant improvement in maternal and child health services in the country.

In his keynote speech, President Bio underscored the hospital’s critical role in the country’s broader efforts to enhance human capital. He thanked the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its crucial funding and support, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in strengthening Sierra Leone’s healthcare system.

“This hospital represents a crucial step in achieving our developmental goals by safeguarding the health of our children, the future leaders of our nation,” President Bio said.

The president also praised the Ministry of Health’s leadership and staff for their unwavering dedication and hard work. He emphasized the nation’s progress in healthcare, citing a significant reduction in maternal mortality by approximately 61% in recent years as evidence of intentional and effective measures taken.

- Advertisement -

“These achievements are the result of deliberate and focused efforts to improve healthcare outcomes for our people,” he said.

The Lumley Children’s Hospital is not just a physical structure but a symbol of hope and progress. It houses cutting-edge facilities and specialized departments designed to address the unique needs of children, including paediatric surgery and neonatal care. Each aspect of the hospital has been carefully planned to provide the highest level of medical excellence.

The Minister of Health Dr. Austin Demby expressed his gratitude to President Bio for his visionary leadership and commitment to health sector improvements.

“Mr. President, you challenged us to think big and deliver for the people of Sierra Leone, and today we have delivered,” Dr. Demby said.

- Advertisement -

He also expressed his gratitude to First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio for continuously supporting the advancement of healthcare initiatives.

The opening of the Lumley Children’s Hospital signifies a monumental advancement in Sierra Leone’s healthcare system. It stands as a testament to the country’s dedication to ensuring quality healthcare for all, particularly its youngest and most vulnerable citizens.

Previous article
Eid-Al-Adha: Special Opinion

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions