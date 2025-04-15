‘Serious Attack on the Rule of Law’: Macky Sall’s Brother-in-Law, Mansour Faye, Faces Travel Ban

- Advertisement -

Mansour Faye, the mayor of Saint-Louis and brother-in-law of former President Macky Sall, has received formal notification of a ban on leaving the country. On Monday, April 14, 2025, Faye, accompanied by his lawyer, Oumar Youm, appeared at the Criminal Investigations Division (DIC) of the Judicial Police Directorate (DPJ) at around 11 a.m. There, he was officially informed of the administrative order preventing him from traveling.

This latest development follows a series of events that have raised questions about Faye’s freedom of movement. Earlier in 2025, Faye had been stopped twice while attempting to board flights. Despite presenting what he claimed was a Supreme Court ruling granting him the right to travel, authorities had prevented him from boarding flights, citing restrictions on his movement. The mayor had strongly denounced these actions, calling them a “serious attack on the rule of law.”

Faye’s legal situation remains shrouded in uncertainty, with the public still unaware of the full details of the criminal investigation against him. The ongoing restrictions have sparked considerable public attention, given Faye’s political connections and the tense political climate in Senegal.

While Faye remains determined to assert his rights, the recent notification from the DIC has further complicated his attempts to travel, marking the latest chapter in his legal and political struggle.