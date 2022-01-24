Gambia: Man Kills “Attacker” And Turns Himself To The Police

- Advertisement -

Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force, Superintendent Lamin Njie has confirmed to The Fatu Network that a British citizen believed to be in his late forties shot and killed an unidentified man in the early hours of Monday 24th January 2022 at Brufut Heights.

After the incident, the man reported himself to the police who obtained statements from him.

According to reports, the man was in bed at his Brufut resident between 6:30 to 7:00 in the morning when an unknown man with knives broke into his house and attacked him, adding that he then ran into his room, took his hunting gun and shoot the ‘attacker.’

The reports went on to say that that upon trying to run by jumping the fence, the attacker suddenly fell and fainted, after which the Police were called and informed about the incident.

Some police officers later visited the scene to get on-the-scene information and exhibits. The victim according yo credible sources had two knives, 3 smart phones, a hotel room key and 10 British Pounds,15 euros, 450 dalasi notes and a bottle of sparkling natural water.