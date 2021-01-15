The man who calls himself a prophet in Senegal and set tongues wagging after claiming he was ordered to invoke God’s name in Fula has been arrested.

Senego reported on Thursday Baba Malabe was arrested for allegedly marrying an underage girl. He faces child abuse and paedophilia charges.

The prophet was reported to authorities by people from a neighbouring village. He was arrested at his village in Sare Ngange and kept at Senegalese gendarmerie camp in Kolda.

Baba Malabe Mbacke Rouhou Lahi stunned Senegal and The Gambia when he proclaimed himself a prophet.

He said he received an order to pray in Fula alongside his scripture dubbed Jam Jam Padarr.