Scorpions Captain Pa Modou Jagne Retires from National Team

By: Dawda Baldeh

Pa Modou Jagne fondly called NDA has on Monday 7 February 2022 officially announced his retirement from the National Team (Scorpions) of The Gambia. He made the announcement at the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum where he on an emotional note dedicated the moment to his late grandmother and uncle who served as backup support to his career.

Making a statement Jagne thanked and commended The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) officials, Former and Current Teammates, Coaches, Fans, The Media, Government, Friends and loved ones who supported him throughout his football career.

“I am now retiring from National Team duties as the Captain I now hand over the responsibility to Omar Colley who has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he can lead the team,” he said.

He assured the players and Gambians that even though he has officially retired he will continue to support the team. He said playing for the country has always been his dream and representing the country at the AFCON was the biggest achievement in his football career.

“I am happy to be part of the players that qualified the national team to the Africa Cup of Nations and to lead the team,” he concluded.

Bakary Badjie, Minister of Youth and Sports commended Captain Jagne for manifesting good leadership qualities, adding that NDA has represented the country at the international level and has succeeded in raising the country’s flag higher.

He used the occasion to thank Pa Modou for leading the Scorpions to the maiden Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. He noted that leadership comes with challenges and described Jagne as a good leader.

Minister Badjie added that Pa Modou’s name will remain in the history of Gambian football and urged him to take up national responsibilities like coaching the team in the future.

“You can do it as Alieu Cisse did in Senegal. He was the team captain in 2002 and today he’s the coach who helped Senegal win the AFCON trophy in Cameroon,” he said.

“The ministry will continue to support you. We thank you for your service to the nation.”

Pa Modou’s retirement ceremony was attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Officials from the GFF, family members, colleagues and football enthusiasts among many others.

Bakary K Jammeh 1st Vice President of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) highlighted Jagne’s immense contributions and dedication towards the success of the national team. He described the captain’s journey as seventeen years (17) of selfless service to the country.

NDA was part of the Gambia’s team that won the Africa U-17 tournament in 2005 and played in FIFA U-17 World Cup 2005. He was also part of The Gambia’s U-20 team that won bronze in the 2007 Africa U-20 tournament and participated in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2007. He was captain of the national side at the recently concluded AFCON in Cameroon.