Nomination for 2021 Heroes Awards officially opens!

The Fatu Network Awards Committee is pleased to announce that the Nomination period for the 2021 Heroes Awards is officially open!

Please be advised that we will be awarding Heroes based on their achievements in the year 2021, given that we had to cancel the 2021 awards due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Here are the core details that you need to know:

The nomination period will be open for ten (10) days from:

Monday, February 7th through Thursday, February 17th, 2022

There will be three ways in which you can nominate your Heroes

By filling out a survey at this link: https://forms.gle/fGiX2oMPGCBv33gh8 Via email at: [email protected] In person by dropping off your sealed nomination at The Fatu Network Headquarters

Location: On Kairaba Avenue, opposite of the American Embassy

Categories & Criteria for the awards ceremony:

Agricultural Leadership Award

The Agricultural Leadership awardee is one who establishes high impact achievements in the realm of Gambian agriculture. This group/person’s work has resulted in the demonstrable increase in the quality, quantity and/or availability of consumables for our urban and/or rural society- even more so if their ‘green thumb’ has been able to extend outside of the borders of The Gambia. We are considering the significance of individual achievements, but the complexity of the problem solved will be the most important aspect considered.

Criteria:

Increased production or productivity of crops

Reduced cost of cultivation through use of sustainable methods

Has reduces poverty, hunger or suffering; or enhanced health, nutrition, quality of life and well being

Uses cutting age technology to address food insecurity

Diaspora Engagement Award

For years, groups and individuals of the Gambian Diaspora have been selflessly and tirelessly contributing to the development of The Gambia- from a distance. The aim of the Diaspora Engagement Award is to highlight and showcase this effort! We are not talking of the obligatory remittances sent back to sustain their families back home, but going further by striving to make a difference and actively contributing to the change they want to see.

Criteria:

Donates an extensive amount of time, energy, or money to an underrepresented and underdeveloped cause in Gambia

Created a group or organization that contributes to the development or advancement of the following sectors: Maternal Health, Education, Science, Poverty, Environment etc.

Educator Prize for Excellence

“In a completely rational society, the best of us would be teachers and the rest of us would have to settle for something else”

– Lee Iacocca

The Education Prize for Excellence Award aims to highlight and reward a true inspirer in and out of the classroom, we are looking to recognize a teacher, administrator or institution. The importance of the role a teacher and/or institution plays extends far past the textbook and deep into the future of the youth, especially in a society like this where the youth spend a large amount of time under their care. Even more so, in a society like this where the youth account for roughly 60% of the population and are, undoubtedly, the future of The Gambia.

Criteria:

An outstanding Teacher, Administrator or Institution

Proven record of outstanding achievement and leadership in the education sector

Uses modern techniques and innovations to impact knowledge

Achieved significant results (of a class/individual) through their influence

Exposed and encouraged youth to participate in national and international competitions

Overcomes difficult challenges to delivering quality education in a marginalized or disadvantaged community, especially in the rural Gambia

The Green Award

More often than not, environmental causes are neglected and not seen as a pressing enough issue to pursue. This is a wild misconception and approaches the very basis of our homes and livelihoods. The Green Award will highlight and reward the efforts of a group or individual working tirelessly against the odds to ensure that a difference is made in the way we treat our environment. This can be by way of sustainable business solutions, activism, policy or any effective type of outreach being made to change the societal norms in Gambia.

Criteria:

Uses sustainable and innovative means to address environmental challenges

Demonstrated achievements in rolling back the effects of climate change

Initiated a major environmental initiative that addresses and provides sustainable solutions to waste management

Has a proven track record of activism to both educate and inform stakeholders and communities alike on issues affecting our environment

Health Servant of the Year

The Health Servant of the Year award is dedicated to a public servant promoting or improving the health and well-being of all individuals that cross their paths. Regardless of social background, wealth, status or influence- this individual treats all walks of life as one when it comes to dedicating their time, expertise, and energy.

Criteria:

Makes ‘do’ with limited resources to incite impactful results that save or enhance lives

Shows extraordinary commitment to dispensing healthcare throughout the country

Demonstrates strong leadership that result in significant gains for a health facility

Goes above and beyond in providing greater care, excellent customer service and support for patients during their line of duty

Innovative health administrators and organizations that have made significant contributions to the health sector can also be nominated for this category

Person of the Year

This award will go to a person who inspires, motivates, invests, and dedicates his/herself to the advancement of society. Through these actions, he/she has impacted society in a profound fashion – in terms of empowerment of youth, women, the underprivileged, peace building, and all other patriotic endeavors geared towards molding the subregion into a beacon of hope.

Criteria:

Makes the single-biggest achievement/impact in a year

An emerging voice who uses his/her work to achieve a result in the greater interest of the country and people

Emerges as the single-biggest influence in the year

Showcases huge patriotism in addressing or preventing something that saves lives

Work enhances the image of The Gambia internationally

Broker peace through conflict-prevention and management that fosters socio-political stability

Philanthropist of the Year

The Philanthropist of the Year award is presented to an extraordinary individual who has shown outstanding leadership in the area of philanthropy and who, throughout their giving, has made remarkable differences in bringing about sustainable social change.

Criteria:

Giving in the moment a ‘giving’ that is strategic and long-term

May include an individual, couple or family

Evidence of outstanding civic responsibility as demonstrated by contributions of financial resources and

Voluntary commitment of time

Willingness to serve in leadership roles and providing vision and the ability to involve others in philanthropic efforts

Trailblazer of the Year (Honoring persons with disabilities)

The Pioneer or Trailblazer award is accredited to celebrate and acknowledge a person with disabilities who, despite the odds, RAISE THE BAR AGAINST THE ONE SET FOR THEM.

Criteria:

Breaks barriers to accomplishing an extraordinary achievement, especially by members of the disability community

Proven record of sustained advocacy or campaign that empowers persons with disability

Emerges as a strong voice for the cause of persons with disability

Donates resources and time to championing the cause of persons with disability

Initiate a project that provides skills for the employability of persons with disability.

Posthumous (Inspiring Gambian) Award

This award celebrates a person who made numerous sacrifices for the advancement of our society. Life is precious and only true patriots are willing to give it up for the greater good. This award is a nod to not only the selflessness of the recipient but also the inspiring attributes he/she possessed.

Criteria:

Led a life of sacrifice and dedication to justice for all or any other noble cause

Was a voice for the voiceless during their lifetime

Sacrifice resulting in lasting, positive impacts in The Gambian society

Youth Leadership/ Exemplary Youth Award

The Exemplary Youth Award section is dedicated to a young Gambian who exerts their effort to create positive social, economic and/or environmental change in our society. Making up roughly 60% of the Gambian population the youth are undoubtedly the future; but this person in particular has been demonstrating acute direction in regard to solving at least one of the numerous development issues we continue to face. This person’s ideas and actions are innovative, impactful, and has the potential to bring about true structural and institutional change. We are particularly looking for an individual who has demonstrated: Resourcefulness and Perseverance, Strategy and Bigger Picture, Revolutionary Thinking, Advocacy.

Criteria:

Aged 15-35

Making a difference in the Gambian society

Has spearheaded urban and/or rural projects/community initiatives

Innovative business

The Committee is avidly looking forward to receiving your nominations, informing them of the qualified Gambians (based on the provided criteria) that you all believe possess the potential to win an award within the above-mentioned categories.

