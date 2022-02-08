“Let’s Address This Dangerous Trend Collectively and Decisively Before It Devastates the Whole Region,”- ECOWAS Chairman on Resurgence of Coup D’etats

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for commitment from West African leaders to end the resurgence of coup d’etats in a bid to avert the destabilisation of the region.

According to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the resurgence of coup d’etats in the region is a matter of grave concern which challenges the democratic way of life the people have chosen.

He called on all leaders on the regional block to stand firm to protect democracy and freedom in the region.

“Let’s address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region,” President Akufo-Addo said during the opening of the bloc’s extraordinary summit in Accra to deliberate on the political situation in Burkina Faso.

The meeting examined the current situation in Guinea and Mali and the contagious effect on the Region.

The regional bloc, which is grappling with terrorist attacks, insurgency and the Covid-19 pandemic, has experienced three military take-overs in the past 19 months, the latest being the January 24, 2022 coup in Burkina Faso, where army officers demanded the sacking of military chiefs and more resources to fight Jihadists, deposed 64-year-old President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

ECOWAS condemned the coup sternly and had asked the junta to return the country to constitutional rule.

The region’s recent turmoil has heightened fears among ECOWAS countries that efforts to steer West Africa towards stability and democracy are failing.