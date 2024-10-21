Residents of Kudang Mayo grapple with harsh reality of rising sea levels

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Residents of Kudang Mayo are currently battling with an unprecedented crisis as rising sea levels and increasingly erratic rainfall patterns converge, inundating homes and threatening families’ livelihoods.

According to residents, the last torrential rains coupled with high tides transformed the village into a waterlogged landscape, leaving many residents grappling with the aftermaths.

Abdourahman Sarr, the village Alkalo, said for seven consecutive days, a place to sleep has proven unavailable following the invasion of their mud houses by the waters from the sea and rains.

Sarr noted that this was the first time in the history of the village for such an incident to strike the village, thus seeking support from individuals as they lost all their livelihood.

“We are seeking support from all and sundry because this incident left us with nothing to feed on as all our foodstuffs are being submerged in the water and access to mainland Kundang is inaccessible,” he pleads.

Abou Gai, another resident, said the flooding in Kudang Mayo has not only destroyed property but also disrupted the livelihoods of its residents.

“Even a place to cook is difficult, and as it is, we don’t know when this will stop because the water is increasing by day even after days counting,” he said.

Sallah Camara, a nursing mother, outlines that they are very much concerned with their children’s, whim if they contract skin diseases due to the waterlog as their playing grounds.

“Someone of people and children have started developing skin diseases on their legs and some of the houses are on the verge of collapsing so we need your support,” she stated.

The Kundang Mayo village, with over a thousand people, is demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity despite immense challenges. However, their daily struggles continue as access to inland Kundang and school for their children proves futile; however, the village is calling on the government, individuals and philanthropists to look into their plight.