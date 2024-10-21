- Advertisement -

#PaidPost

In a groundbreaking move, renowned Gambian Chef Saikou Sanka Bojang has been appointed as the first-ever Brand Ambassador for the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) in The Gambia. A distinguished luminary in the culinary world, Chef Bojang is the proprietor of Spice Hub, one of the country’s most beloved restaurants, and has garnered acclaim for his innovative approach to cuisine. His latest role as a brand ambassador marks a significant milestone in promoting American poultry products in the region, emphasizing their superior quality, safety, and nutritional benefits.

- Advertisement -

Culinary Excellence Meets Brand Leadership

Chef Bojang’s culinary achievements have made him a household name. His accolades include being named among the top 100 influential individuals in the Food Industry by the Afri Food Network, winning the Best Jollof Rice Cook award at the prestigious Africa Chef Food Festivals, and serving as President of the Gambia Chefs Association and Chairman of the West African Chefs Alliance. His reputation for excellence and commitment to quality makes him the perfect advocate for USAPEEC, as he leads the charge in promoting American poultry products.

“Chicken is one of the most popular sources of protein in the world, but it matters where you get your chicken products,” Chef Bojang says. “U.S. chicken is raised and processed to the highest standards, with advanced breeding and feeding methods. The exported chicken products from the U.S. are the same that are consumed there, ensuring the same level of care and quality in every bite.”

A Strategic Partnership

- Advertisement -

In collaboration with Bankie Grey-Johnson of Hot Ink Media, USAPEEC’s PR and marketing representative in The Gambia, Chef Bojang’s ambassadorship is poised to raise awareness about the benefits of choosing American poultry. Gamfood Trading, under the leadership of Mr. Abbas Akar, plays a pivotal role as an agent and distributor of U.S. poultry products in the country. Together, this powerful team is committed to ensuring that American poultry remains the top choice for Gambian consumers, retailers, and the service industry.

With significant imports of poultry products arriving in The Gambia from various countries, it’s crucial for consumers to recognize the superior quality of American brands. USAPEEC ensures that U.S. poultry products adhere to rigorous standards approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This means no hormones, steroids, or preemptive antibiotics are used in raising U.S. poultry, making it the healthiest and most delicious option on the market.

“By law, the USA prohibits the use of hormones, steroids, and preemptive antibiotics in poultry farming,” Chef Bojang emphasizes. “This makes U.S. poultry the healthiest and safest option for families in The Gambia.”

Superior Quality of U.S. Poultry Products

- Advertisement -

As part of this initiative, consumers in The Gambia are encouraged to look for popular American poultry brands like Tyson, Perdue, Pilgrim’s, Sanderson Farms, Koch, and Golden Phoenix, all available at local markets through Gamfood Trading. These brands are known for their strict adherence to USDA standards, which guarantee a product that is not only safe but also packed with flavor and nutrition.

In a market where poultry imports come from various countries, U.S. brands stand out for their commitment to animal welfare and food safety. Every step of the production process, from breeding to feeding, is monitored to ensure that consumers receive the highest quality product.

Next time you’re purchasing chicken in The Gambia, make sure to look for American brands like Tyson, Perdue, Pilgrim’s, Sanderson Farms, Koch, and Golden Phoenix. These products are a guarantee of quality, safety, and taste that are unmatched in the market.

For all your American poultry needs, contact Gamfood Trading at 422 2384 or 422 2385 for the best selection of safe, healthy, and nutritious chicken.