Reports of Morocco Expelling Former Senegalese President Disputed

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Senegalese news website Leral reports that widely circulated claims of Morocco asking former Senegalese President Macky Sall to leave the country are being contested. According to the publication, Confidentiel Afrique, a pan-African investigative news outlet, contacted sources described as “close to the Moroccan royal cabinet,” who denied any expulsion request.

Leral also cites what it describes as “a Moroccan source close to the government,” stating: “No administrative or criminal procedure in this sense is on the agenda.” The outlet suggests that Sall continues to reside in Marrakech and maintains good relations with King Mohamed VI.

While Leral dismisses the original claims as “diplomatic fake news” and “media manipulation,” no official statement from Moroccan authorities appears in their reporting.