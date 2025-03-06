Gambia Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Empowerment on International Women’s Day

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Gambia has reiterated its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, with a special focus on women and girls with disabilities, as the country marks International Women’s Day 2025.

Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, emphasised the need for inclusivity, aligning with this year’s theme, “For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment.” She highlighted the resilience of women with disabilities, who often face multiple layers of discrimination yet continue to contribute meaningfully to society.

“The rights of women and girls with disabilities are fundamental human rights,” Kinteh said, stressing the importance of accessibility, equal opportunities, and protection from discrimination. She commended existing legislation, including the Women’s Act 2010, the Domestic Violence Act, and the Persons with Disabilities Act 2021, which promote gender equality.

Kinteh praised the National Disability Policy 2023-2032 and the disability fund established in 2024 to support persons with disabilities. She also underscored the government’s efforts in economic empowerment, inclusive education, and leadership opportunities.

Addressing gender-based violence, she noted that women with disabilities face higher risks of abuse and urged stronger legal protections, citing helplines 199, 1313, and 1025 for survivors.

She called on all Gambians to stand in solidarity with women and girls with disabilities, advocating for their rights and celebrating their achievements. “The progress of our nation depends on the inclusion and empowerment of all its citizens,” Kinteh said.