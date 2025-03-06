FaBB Foundation Supports Vulnerable Families in The Gambia During Ramadan

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Fatoumatta Bah Barrow Foundation (FaBB), under the leadership of Madam Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, First Lady of The Gambia, has announced its commitment to supporting those in need during Ramadan. The foundation is distributing bags of rice, sugar, and cooking oil to underprivileged families across The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, FaBB wrote, “We believe that no family should go hungry, and we will continue to stand by vulnerable groups, disadvantaged women, children, and youths in our mission to promote health, social welfare, and community empowerment.”

The initiative aims to ease the burden on struggling households, allowing more families to observe Ramadan with dignity.