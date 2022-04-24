Re: The Gambia Government Refutes Allegations of Assigning Portions of Pristine Land to US Embassy in Banjul

Gambian government spokesman, Ebrima G Sankareh
Banjul, The Gambia – The Gambia Government wishes to inform citizens, members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps that persistent allegations being peddled by ‘What’s On Gambia’ that the Minister of Lands, Regional Administration and Religious Affairs, Hon Musa Drammeh has assigned a portion of reserved land to the US Embassy, are entirely false.

In fact, there is no evidence to corroborate their misleading story that Minister Drammeh has sent a letter to the Justice Ministry instructing that Monkey Park be reassigned to the US Embassy in Banjul.

In actuality, Monkey Park is reserved land assigned to the Forestry Department of the Environment and Natural Resources Ministry and only they, can determine what to do or not do with that pristine land.

The Gambia Government is fully conscious of the significance of Monkey Park as part of our natural heritage and will jealousy protect it for posterity. The disappearance of much of our wildlife and forests in the past two decades alone has significantly tilted our ecological balance and Government will never allow that to recur.

Members of the public are therefore, urged to disregard What’s On Gambia’s baseless allegations orchestrated only to bring Hon Drammeh into disrepute.

The Gambia Government wishes to remind Media practitioners that under our new democratic dispensation of openness and unrestricted freedoms, they are at liberty to investigate and verify information so as to avoid false news, which not only causes enduring pain and embarrassment to its victims but ominous professional damage to the journalists’ reputation.

Signed:
Ebrima G Sankareh
The Gambia Government Spokesperson
