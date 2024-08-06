PRESS RELEASE || Gambian Mandela Washington Fellows Paid Courtesy Call on Ambassador Bah

- Advertisement -

Washington DC: August 5th, 2024: His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, Ambassador of The Gambia to the United States of America on Thursday 1st August 2024 received eight (8) Mandela Washington Fellows who were in the U.S. to participate in a six-week leadership training, in business, civic engagement, public management at Universities in the United States of America.

Ambassador Bah welcomed the fellows to the Embassy and congratulated them for the feat registered and further challenged them to continue working hard in pursuit of the developmental aspiration of the country. He reminded them that as leaders, the country needs them and it was on that basis the Embassy engaged US partners with a view to increasing slots for The Gambia Mandela Washington Fellowship Programme and other scholarship opportunities. Ambassador Bah indicated that this would avail beneficiaries the required resources to build their capacities, network with other young people and excel in the work that they do. He urged the team to stay united and coordinate their activities and also engage with the alumnae, as well as inspire other young people to emulate.



For his part, Mr. Basiru Jaye, the team leader, said it feels home to be at the Embassy while thanking His Excellency the Ambassador and the team for the warm reception accorded to them. He appealed for the Embassy to further engaged US partners on increasing slots for The Gambia. He said other scholarship opportunities for youth can also be pursued.

Mr. Jaye explained that out of 500 Gambian applicants 9 of them were selected for the fellowship. Mr. Jaye observed that once they are able to obtain the required resources they would conduct a nationwide awareness campaign for more young Gambians to be aware of the fellowship and apply for it. Other team members re-echoed similar sentiments.