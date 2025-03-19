Presidential Youth Adviser K Saidy Urges Youths to Desist from Illegal Activities

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Presidential youth adviser Lamin K. Saidy has urged young individuals to avoid illegal activities that could result in imprisonment.

- Advertisement -

K. Saidy made these remarks during a donation event at the State Central Prison (Mile II), organised by Africell with the support of the youth advisory team.

He informed reporters that since his appointment several months ago, he has visited various institutions, including the prison, to assess the needs of young people.

“I am encouraging young individuals to avoid actions that could result in imprisonment,” he stated, emphasizing that young people represent the future of the nation, which needs safeguarding.

“I cannot just inform the president about the many young individuals in prison; I will go further to ensure that the challenges faced by young people are taken into account.”

- Advertisement -

He pledged to advocate for youth issues to be prioritized in every government agenda.

Saidy, recognized for his active engagement in youth affairs, expressed his commitment to assisting in the rehabilitation of incarcerated youth.

“Every time I visit the prison I feel a sense of sadness. During my last visit, I reported back to the president on how we can best assist in transforming the lives of the young people behind bars,” he disclosed.

Saidy, who has experience working in various institutions prior to his role as youth adviser, also stressed the importance of young people adhering to the law.

- Advertisement -

“We have laws that must be respected. We should coexist peacefully, which means I should not harm you, and you should not harm me,” he clarified.

He also praised the prison authorities for their efforts in aiding the rehabilitation of inmates.