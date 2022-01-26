President Barrow To Swear-In New Cabinet Tomorrow

- Advertisement -

According to a release from the President’s Office, President Adama Barrow will tomorrow 27 January 2022 swear-in a new cabinet in accordance with Section 71 (3) of the Constitution of the Gambia. This comes a week after the President took oath of office at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

‘’The public is hereby informed that in accordance with Section 71 (3) of the Constitution, the swearing-in ceremony of Cabinet will be held tomorrow, 27th January 2022 at the State House in Banjul. The ceremony which will be graced by His Excellency President Adama Barrow will take place at the State House Grand Tent at 10:00 AM,’’ the release noted.

A day after his second inauguration as President of The Gambia, President Adama Barrow constituted a caretaker cabinet which he said will administer the affairs of the country until further notice.