President Barrow To Swear-In New Cabinet Tomorrow

0
Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia
- Advertisement -

According to a release from the President’s Office, President Adama Barrow will tomorrow 27 January 2022 swear-in a new cabinet in accordance with Section 71 (3) of the Constitution of the Gambia. This comes a week after the President took oath of office at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

‘’The public is hereby informed that in accordance with Section 71 (3) of the Constitution, the swearing-in ceremony of Cabinet will be held tomorrow, 27th January 2022 at the State House in Banjul. The ceremony which will be graced by His Excellency President Adama Barrow will take place at the State House Grand Tent at 10:00 AM,’’ the release noted.

- Advertisement -

A day after his second inauguration as President of The Gambia, President Adama Barrow constituted a caretaker cabinet which he said will administer the affairs of the country until further notice.

Previous articleGambia Police Reveal Preliminary Findings On Ongoing Missing Girl Investigation

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions