Gambia Police Reveal Preliminary Findings On Ongoing Missing Girl Investigation

Gambia Police have revealed findings of preliminary investigation of a missing girl who reportedly missing at Manjai Kunda some days ago.

The missing girl is Khadijatou Jallow commonly known as Angela, an 8-year-old child who has lost both parents.

According to police findings, Khadijatou was under the care of Marie Jarjue, her grandmother who is believed to be mentally unstable, adding that due to numerous reports of abuse, she was officially placed under the care of Mr. Momodou K. Jallow of the Jallow family at Manjai Kunda.

Khadijatou was subsequently enrolled at Cherno Baba Memorial School where she is currently attending school at grade two.

The police preliminary investigation disclosed that on Thursday 20th January 2022, the grandmother of the child, Marie Jarjue went to the school without authority, picked up the child and left with her to an unknown destination.

The police are currently conducting a search to trace the whereabouts of the girl and are therefore urging members of the public to volunteer information that may be useful to the investigation.

The public is encouraged to call the toll free 117 hotline for any information.