President Barrow promises stable electricity, more Infrastructural development 

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has made a commitment to the National Business Council to make it easier, more stable, and affordable to start businesses in the country as well as invest in more infrastructure development to attract more business investors to The Gambia.

The President pledged his government’s commitment during his opening remarks in a meeting with the National Business Council at his office at the State House in Banjul on Saturday.

He acknowledged that the country’s business community is faced with major challenges, which his government seeks to address.

“I hereby recommit my government to resolving the bottlenecks constraining the development of the private sector.

“Starting and running a business in The Gambia should be easy to attract investors and formalize businesses in the country,” the president told the businessmen and women in the meeting.

The president added that the cost of business should be shouldered fair and share the national development.

President Barrow further promised the business community that his government will continue to make massive investments in infrastructure development to improve the quality of life and attract more investors to the country. He has assured that he will work towards making electricity more stable and affordable.

“Government will continue to invest significantly in infrastructure development to enhance The Gambia’s investment attractiveness and enable efficient business operations. Along with this, electricity will be made reliable, consistent, and affordable,” he added.

He revealed that the government will upgrade the ports in Banjul and build a new one in Sanyang, West Coast Region, to facilitate trade and investment.

President Barrow commended the business community for their investment in national development and promised them his commitment to having continuous dialogue with them.