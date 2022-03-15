Police Reject UDP’s Request To Protest Sabally’s Rejection : Citing Security Reasons For Its Decision

- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

The United Democratic Party’s (UDP) Ebrima Dibba has been denied a permit to protest Momodou Sabally’s rejection by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) from contesting the forthcoming National Assembly Elections. An official letter from the Office of the Inspector General of Police states that the protest request has been denied based on security reasons.

“Reference is made to your letter dated 11th March 2022 requesting for a permit to hold a peaceful protest as per your request. Accordingly, this office wishes to inform you that your request is not granted due to security reasons,” the correspondence reads.

Ebrima Dibba applied for a permit to protest the IEC’s decision to reject the nomination of Momodou Sabally who was UDP’s aspiring candidate for the Busumbala constituency seat. According to Dibba, the premise for the protest was to ask the IEC to do the right thing and rescind its decision.

“We are protesting to ask the Independent Electoral Commission to do the right thing and accept Mr Sabally’s nomination and to call for justice and fair play in this country,” he said.

The Independent Election on Thursday rejected the nomination of Momodou Sabally, the UDP’s candidate for Busumbala Constituency, citing section 90 (1) E of the 1997 constitution which states that no person shall be qualified for election as a member of The National Assembly if he or she has been found wanting by the report of a commission.

Sabally after his rejection appealed the decision of the IEC, efforts of which proved futile as the Commission upheld the decision of its returning officer who presided over his nomination.

While some speculate that Sabally could be heading to the courts to seek redress, his rejection has so far ignited a heated debate on selective justice as his supporters make reference to other government officials who have been equally found wanting by the same commission serving in Barrow’s cabinet.