“What Happened In Brikama Is Unfortunate, We Are Not Above the Law”- Deputy Police Commissioner

By: Christian Conteh

Deputy Commissioner of Police Lamin Bojang has described the event caught on tape at Brikama as unfortunate. According to Bojang the police are not above the law and must always act in conformity with laid down laws.

A viral video shows police officers beating an unarmed civilian as riots broke out following the rejection of nomination papers of UDP National Assembly nominee Momodu Sabally.

“What happened in Brikama is unfortunate. We as police officers are not above the law,” he said.

He further revealed that in response to the incident the police command has initiated an internal investigation and those officers if found wanting of wrongdoing will be brought to justice. This he says indicates that the office of the Inspector General of Police is concerned.

“Just to reassure you it was not something that was designed by the police command. Trainings will be rolled out so as to avert the reoccurrence of such occasions,” Bojang said.

He however equally condemned the violent conduct of civilians reporting that police officers were injured during the clash.