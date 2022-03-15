“What Happened In Brikama Is Unfortunate, We Are Not Above the Law”- Deputy Police Commissioner

6
- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

Deputy Commissioner of Police Lamin Bojang has described the event caught on tape at Brikama as unfortunate. According to Bojang the police are not above the law and must always act in conformity with laid down laws.

- Advertisement -

A viral video shows police officers beating an unarmed civilian as riots broke out following the rejection of nomination papers of UDP National Assembly nominee Momodu Sabally.

“What happened in Brikama is unfortunate. We as police officers are not above the law,” he said.

He further revealed that in response to the incident the police command has initiated an internal investigation and those officers if found wanting of wrongdoing will be brought to justice.  This he says indicates that the office of the Inspector General of Police is concerned.

“Just to reassure you it was not something that was designed by the police command. Trainings will be rolled out so as to avert the reoccurrence of such occasions,” Bojang said.

- Advertisement -

He however equally condemned the violent conduct of civilians reporting that police officers were injured during the clash.

 

 

 

Previous article“Ban On Gambia Stadium Is A Big Disgrace” Sulayman Marreh

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions