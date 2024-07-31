Pensioners Association of The Gambia Appeals for Office Space

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Pensioners Association of The Gambia, on Tuesday, 23rd July, called on the management of the Social Security and Housing Cooperation to allocate office space to better enhance their relationship with their pensioners. They made this appeal during a meeting with the management meant to foster cooperation and to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the significant milestones the cooperation has achieved.

Sheikh Amad Jaw, the Social Secretary of the Pensioners Association, discussed how the office space would help them stay connected and address issues affecting their daily lives, especially at the end of the month.

“When we receive our allowances at Social Security, this is the space we used to meet, talk, and see each other. Now, we are scattered; some are in the banks and some with Yonna. We don’t have time to meet. At least if we are receiving our allowance here at Social Security, we can meet each other, share concerns, and know if someone is sick or has passed away,” he stated.

Alieu Faal, President of the Association, noted that they felt the need for the meeting, emphasizing that, as partners, they cannot remain passive without participating in the development strides at the cooperation. He commended them for the bonus payment and Tobaski loan extended to them.

Alphonso Mendy, the Public Relations Officer of the Association, highlighted the need for increased support for bedridden pensioners, citing a rise in their numbers.

“It’s really shocking when we visit and see some of them in their conditions. For some, health is a blessing, but others can’t get out of bed. Although what you have estimated for them is appreciated, we feel that as a committee, we would like management to continue and increase this support. We have received half bags of rice and sugar, and we wish for full bags of each as we rely on you to distribute these items,” he said.

Responding to their plea, Mr. Saloum Malang, the Managing Director of SSHC, outlined the constraints they face with space but assured them of their efforts to address their request.

“I know you need office space to discuss matters affecting you, but because office space may not be feasible now, we will look into it. As an alternative, we are going digital, so I encourage you to create a WhatsApp group as an alternative,” he suggested.

Mr. Malang affirmed their commitment to prioritizing their welfare, noting that they will leave no stone unturned in adding value to their welfare. Officials believe this meeting will pave the way for advancing development agendas, following improved claim processing times compared to the past and strong financial performance leading to bonus payments.

