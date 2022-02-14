Over Unpaid Allowances Gambian Teachers ‘Down Tools’

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The National Executive Committee of the Gambia Teachers’ Union has called on teachers in public schools across the country to ‘put their tools down’.

- Advertisement -

This decision came after a thorough review of the progress so far gained by close of business on Friday 11th February 2022.

According to a statement from the union dated 12th February 2022, the union found that teachers in Region 3 have still not been paid.

Also, a good number of teachers in Region 1 including all the Senior Secondary Schools involved and Region 2 are still left out.

“Teachers in all public schools across the country should put their tools down until advised otherwise,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

This it further states is as the union seeks to address the unpaid COVID-19 Allowances owed to teachers. The COVID-19 Allowance is meant for teachers that were engaged in six working days a week during the COVID period.

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education had said that teachers involved in the said six working days will be compensated D250 per Saturday.

Since announcing that and securing the fund from the government, several teachers have been paid but there remains a cohort of teachers who have not received any pay.

The statement calls on teachers to continue comporting themselves and report to their various schools whilst referring all enquiries to the office of the General Secretary.